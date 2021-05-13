The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Thursday, May 13 will see further scattered heavy showers, some of them prolonged and thundery, with the ongoing risk of hail and spot flooding. Bright or sunny spells will occur too though. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, in mostly light northerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will mainly become confined to the northwest. Overall dry and calm under broken cloud, but with some mist and fog forming again later. Lowest temperatures 2 to 6 degrees Celsius.