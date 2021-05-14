Dowra woman called gardaí ‘f***ing c**ts’ and ‘coronavirus infected bast***s’

A woman who directed “shocking and disgusting” abuse at gardai at a checkpoint was convicted and fined €300.

Rosalina Abramian, 5 Shannonville, Dowra, Co Cavan pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Knockmoyne, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

She was stopped by gardai at a checkpoint at a funeral at 9.40am on April 16, last year.

Ms Abramian was driving the vehicle and her passenger became frustrated by enquiries at the checkpoint.

The defendant became abusive toward gardai calling them “f**king c**ts”.

Gardai were forced to seek assistance from gardai in Boyle to manage the situation.



The court heard that gardaí had restrained the passenger of the car, the defendant's partner, when Ms Abramian approached and called them "coronavirus infected bast***s".

She offered no apology for her behaviour and it was noted that, in the intervening year, the defendant had also offered no apology.

A second garda gave evidence noting that she had arrived at the scene to assist other gardai on the date in question noting the defendant was “shouting abuse” at gardai “as was her passenger”.

“She was calling us all c**ts,” observed the garda.



“I directed her to (move away from gardai) but she attempted to drive the car a little bit forward while I was standing in front of it and then got out and started to yell abuse at me.”

Defending solicitor, Gerry McGovern said that his client had asked him to tender her apology.

“She has no qualms with the gardai. The situation got out of control,” he said.

He said that his client had been “a few weeks pregnant” at the time of the offence and suggested that “at the time her hormones had been all over the place” and this could have contributed to the situation.

Taking the stand Ms Abramian said she was “sorry if I came across as rude” on the date in question.

“I thought I should be free to go. I had my boyfriend arrested. He's claustrophobic,” she added, noting that when he was placed in the patrol car, she became upset, acknowledging “it (the situation) probably got out of hand.”

Judge Kevin P Kilrane noted that the comments made by Ms Abramian before the court “doesn't seem to be a fullsome apology”.



However, Ms Abramian insisted she was sorry and said that she “doesn't want anything to destroy my good reputation”.

It was noted that Ms Abramian had previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Judge Kilrane said he didn't believe Ms Abramian had apologised and added that “unless a good reason was given” he would be inclined to take a very serious view of the offence.

He noted the defendant had received leniency for previous offences and observed, “I would have assumed you'd have learned some form of lesson from that”.



Ms Abramian said “(the date in question) went a little bit wrong” and informed the court that “it was against regulations for gardai to touch” her partner.

She said that she had been four weeks pregnant at the time and only “vaguely remembered” some of what happened.

“What happened to my partner added to everything and it got out of hand,” she said.

Asked if she had informed gardai of her pregnancy, Ms Abramian said that it was early and she didn't want to tell anyone as it may have been bad luck.



“I don't think this was a good day at all,” she acknowledged.

Her solicitor noted that coronavirus had only come into Ireland a short time before this incident adding “it did a lot of strange things to people”.

He asked the judge to take this into account.

Judge Kilrane asked the defendant “in what way did you think this filthy abuse was protecting your partner?”

Ms Abramian said she didn't know, adding “honestly I do feel bad.”

Judge Kilrane said Ms Abramian's behaviour raised the “question of imprisonment”.

“She behaved in an absolutely disgusting way. The language used on both gardai was shocking and disgusting,” he said.

He also said that the defendant had given “a half apology. On the one hand blaming gardai for taking her partner stating ‘if I came across as’... that type of language is a non apology”.

“She's not a bit sorry,” observed Judge Kilrane.

“She's full of fight, full of anger and full of her dislike of the gardai.”

He then convicted and fined Ms Abramian €300.

