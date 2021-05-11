Public information for people scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine in HSE Sligo Vaccination Centre

As the COVID-19 vaccination programme continues in HSE Sligo vaccination centre Knocknarea Arena, IT Sligo, the Saolta Group are launching public information to help people prepare for their appointment.

· Find out what documents you will need, how to get here, when to arrive and what to wear

· What to expect when you arrive at the vaccination centre

· Before and after receiving your vaccine

Paul Hooton, Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Saolta Group which has overall responsibility for the vaccination programme across the West and North West said, “COVID-19 vaccines are very safe, very effective and we are seeing the evidence of this in reduced hospitalisations and ICU admissions. I encourage everyone who has registered for a vaccination to attend for their appointment.

“To help people prepare for their vaccine, we have tried to outline each step of the process and reduce any apprehension they may feel about attending a vaccination centre.

“Every vaccine administered is further protection from the effects of COVID-19 and we look forward to welcoming increasing numbers of the local community to the HSE Sligo Vaccination Centre located in Sligo IT over the coming weeks.”

