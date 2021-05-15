Pencils at the ready: Today is National Drawing Day

As the National Gallery celebrates its first week of reopening after 137 days of closure, participants from all over Ireland are invited to grab their pencils and get creative for National Drawing Day on Saturday 15 May 2021.

The Gallery and its partner venues will bring the joy of drawing to homes across the country through online platforms, with virtual workshops, videos, blogposts and more.

An annual celebration of drawing and creativity, this National Gallery of Ireland initiative is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and is co-hosted by dozens of partner venues around the island of Ireland.

For National Drawing Day 2021, The Gallery is collaborating with over 40 venues across the island of Ireland including The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Participating venues will share drawings with the hashtag #NationalDrawingDay.

People of all ages and all abilities are encouraged to pick up their pencils and draw. Special activities offered by the Gallery this year include an Online Creative Activity for Families; Apollo Project Creative Careers: Holly Pereira; and a Sensory Drawing Class for Adults, in association with Gheel Autism Services. Pre-booking is required for these events, see nationalgallery.ie.

A dedicated National Drawing Day hub on the National Gallery of Ireland’s website offers lots of drawing activities and resources, and a list of participating venues. See www.nationalgallery.ie.

Also read: Leitrim HSE COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in new Primary Care Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon