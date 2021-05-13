Watch: Walk through of getting your Covid vaccination

The HSE have released a video walking people through getting their Covid-19 vaccine at the Knocknarea centre in Sligo and introducing you to some of the staff.

Watching the video is a great way to prepare for getting your jab, while also providing you information.