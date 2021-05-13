Watch: Walk through of getting your Covid vaccination
The HSE have released a video walking people through getting their Covid-19 vaccine at the Knocknarea centre in Sligo and introducing you to some of the staff.
Watching the video is a great way to prepare for getting your jab, while also providing you information.
#COVID19 vaccines are already bringing hope to our communities. At Knocknarea Arena, @itsligo, staff are working hard to continue the rollout of the vaccine. Watch our video to learn more about the Sligo vaccine centre and the people who work there #OurHealthService pic.twitter.com/XqBdmA0ITn— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) March 16, 2021
