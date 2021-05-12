Two for today: The Bush Hotel

The Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon open for takeway food, essential B&B and is excited to be able to take bookings and re-open on June 2.

The Bush Hotel is located in the heart of the retail and commercial centre of Carrick on Shannon, County Leitrim and within walking distance of the numerous activities, attractions and entertainment Carrick has to offer. The Hotel stands on c. 3 acres fronting onto to the high street and backing to the town by-pass (direct access) and River Shannon marina, parks and walks.

The hotel is brimming with history, character, style and friendly faces.

For bookings, enquiries and all other information call: 0719671000, email info@bushhotel.com or visit www.bushhotel.com