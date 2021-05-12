Road users asked to ‘get their mind in gear’ and put safety first with travel restrictions lifted

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána have launched a new road safety campaign calling on road users to be extra cautious and alert to others on the road.

The appeal comes as traffic volumes increase following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions allowing intercounty travel to resume.

‘The Road Back’ campaign is reminding road users that the easing of travel restrictions will mean more cars are back on the road and with numbers of pedestrians and cyclists having increased significantly over the last year, the need to always be on the lookout for other road users is essential.

With people being encouraged to have an ‘outdoors summer’, the RSA and An Garda Síochána are calling on road users to pay attention and make the road a safer place for everyone.

Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority said: “I know so many people are looking forward to being able to travel further distances, see family and friends, visit places they haven’t been for some time. We want to make sure that each of these trips ends safely. There is now a changed environment on our roads, with more people out walking and cycling. It is more important than ever that we share the roads and be mindful of vulnerable road users and one another.”

Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon, National Roads Policing, An Garda Síochána: “We appreciate that the vast majority of road users act responsibly when driving but even a slight lapse in concentration can have very serious results. You never know when a pedestrian might step off the pavement or a cyclist might need to avoid an obstacle.

“It’s about expecting the unexpected and reading the road ahead. We are reminding drivers to remember the simple things – keep within speed limits, make sure to put on your seatbelt before setting off. Put your phones away and stay focused on the road ahead remaining vigilant of vulnerable road users.”

Drivers are being asked to slow down, avoid distractions while driving and to be alert to pedestrians and cyclists, taking care when passing. Many motorists will be driving their vehicle after a prolonged absence from the roads due to travel restrictions.

The RSA is asking motorists to think safety first, refamiliarise themselves with their vehicle before setting off and ensure they are comfortable behind the wheel. Pedestrians are being reminded to wear appropriate high visibility clothing and always walk on the footpath, or if there isn’t one, on the right-hand side of the road facing oncoming traffic.

In addition, the RSA and An Garda Síochána are reminding car owners to make sure their vehicle, which may not have been driven for some time, is roadworthy by undertaking some basic maintenance checks in advance of setting off. With many people working from home, they may be out of the habit of driving.

‘The Road Back’ campaign is being supported by advertising on national and local radio, digital media and social media.

To date in 2021, a total of 45 people have died on Irish roads, 8 less than the same period in 2020.