Would you give a person with a disability a holiday break?

The Home Sharing Scheme is a short break scheme facilitated by the HSE in Sligo and Leitrim. It involves caring for and sharing your home with a child or an adult with a disability and/or autism.

Over the past year many of our short breaks have been suspended as we have entered Level 5 restrictions. In recent weeks we are delighted to have been able to recommence our short breaks and set up many new placements. We realise the past year has been a difficult time for everyone and that people are keen to get back to their support placements.

The Home Sharing Scheme is flexible. Host families or Host Carers offer a variety of break options including:

· A morning, afternoon or day per week

· A night per week or per month

· A weekend per month

· A longer break during holiday periods

The most suitable break will be agreed prior to commencement.

For the person with the disabilityit is a chance to meet new people and provides an opportunity to do new things, make new friends and have a happy short break. According to a guest who has been involved in home sharing, these breaks “stop looking like a service and start feeling like a life”.

For parents/carers it provides ashort break and time to spend with their spouse and other children in the family with the assurance that their loved one is being well cared for.

For the host it is a chance to do something that is rewarding, challenging and worthwhile. It provides an invaluable opportunity for the host, their family and their friends to get to know a child/adult with a disability and/or autism. As one previous host stated “She is very much part of the family and we look forward to her visits”.

The Home Sharing Scheme welcomes people from all walks of life. No formal qualifications are required. Currently our hosts consist of people who are working, retired, unemployed, with or without children, single, married or with a partner.



To become a host family or host carer simply contact a member of the Home Share Team where they can discuss the scheme in more detail with you without any obligation to proceed to the next stage. A visit to the home or a telephone call will be arranged and the Home Sharing Social Worker will help the host and the host family (if appropriate) to decide whether or not taking part in the scheme suits.

Due to Covid restrictions mandatory training will now be completed online. Training will include Children’s First and Safeguarding.

The Home Sharing Scheme is a voluntary scheme with a contribution made to cover expenses that may be incurred. These details will be provided in more detail to host families or host carers on enquiry.

Please see YouTube link to a short documentary about home share services in Galway.

https://youtu.be/zTLPBQHR9Ro

For more information pleasecontact:

Ali Crowe Bergin or EleanorGallagher

HSE Disability ServicesSligo/Leitrim

086 4634973/ 087 1150044

Aishling.Crowe@hse.ie/ eleanor.gallagher@hse.ie