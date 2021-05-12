Good news on the Covid front in Leitrim again today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

As of midnight, Tuesday 11th May, the HPSC has been notified of 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,013* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

213 are men / 230 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

Leitrim has once again reported no cases, along with Sligo, Kerry, Mayo and Longford.

Letrim now has 17 active cases over the past fortnight.

Kildare has overtaken Donegal as the county with the highest incidence rate of covid. Kildare has 560 active covid cases over the past fortnight, while Donegal has383.

Roscommon recorded 11 new cases today, while Cavan recorded 10 new cases.

7-day incidence rate is 62 and the 5-day moving average is 426

As of 8am today, 109 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday 10th May, 1,882,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,376,583 people have received their first dose

506,052 people have received their second dose





