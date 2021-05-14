Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, May 14, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Brennan, Drumcashel, Glenade, Leitrim



Peacefully at The Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon. Molly will be sadly missed by her sisters Delia, Margaret, Anne, Sarah, brothers Michael, Joe, Willie and Patrick, and all her extended family and friends, pre-deceased by Paddy and Jim.

Remains reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Kinlough, with removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Glenade, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund and or the Rock Nursing Unit Ballyshannon.

Due to Government and HSE Guidelines the church will be restricted to family and friends only. Anyone wishing to offer condolences can do so in the section below.

Sarah Anne Ellis, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sarah Anne Ellis (née Canning) Glosdrumin, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, May 12th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Curam Unit, St. John’s Community Hospital, Ballytivnan, Sligo (non covid related). Predeceased by her husband Thomas Peter (TP), sisters Elizabeth McGrath (USA) and Brigid Dwyer, and her brother John Patrick. Dearly beloved mother of Patrick (USA), Rosarie, Kevin (Australia) and Thomas. Sarah Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons and daughter, brother-in-law John McGrath, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, treasured grandchildren Tara, Karina, Georgina, Myles, Finian, Matthew & Paige, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

The funeral cortège will stop at Sarah Anne's residence at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for a Funeral Mass on Friday, the 14th of May 2021, at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill



John Gilleran, Clondalkin, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Gilleran Clondalkin, Dublin and late oof Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital on Wednesday, May 12. Beloved husband of the late Imelda and much loved father of Cepta, Padrig, Úna, Seán and Sinéad. Sadly missed by his loving children, sons-in-law David and Stephen, Padrig’s partner Fiona, his adored grandchildren Kate, Patrick, Seán, Fiachra, Rachael, Niamh, Finn, Emma and Ciara, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. To view John’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:30 am please see link: www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461

James Varley, Wembley, London and, Corlough, Cavan



Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his father Pat and mother Anne (nee Cassidy, formerly Leitra, Corlough), his brothers Murtagh & Patrick and extended family and friends.

Removal this Saturday May 15th from Smiths Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore leaving at 12.20 pm approx. travelling via Cronera Cross, Cortoon and Leitra to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. James’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Corlough Templeport Parish Facebook page. The family has requested no flowers. Donations in lieu can be made to https://www.debra.org.uk/donate/intro.

Gemma Woods, 3 stone crest, Castlebar, Mayo / Ballyconnell, Cavan



Gemma Woods, 3 Stone Crest, Castlebar Road, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo & formerly Ballyconnell, Cavan. May 10th 2021(suddenly). Deeply regretted by her loving brother Colm, sister Geraldine, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Cremation tomorrow (Friday) in Lakekands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 4 o'clock. For those who would like to watch the cremation service please go to: http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ Click on live stream and log in using the following password : Lakekandsfuneral2021 (no spaces).

May they all Rest in Peace