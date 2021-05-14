Just hours left to enter hugely anticipated draw for home on the Wild Atlantic Way and £50,000

Excitement is mounting as the draw for a traditional farmhouse with hostel, camping pitches and other outbuildings is only hours away.

The winner for this highly desirable property in Bruckless, south Donegal will be drawn this evening. And not only will someone win the house, they can also look forward to STG£50,000 to get them established in their new home or business.

Entrants will also be contributing to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

The house is the family home of the Gallagher sisters who are hosting the draw. Their beloved parents Ben and Lyndall Gallagher died within eight weeks of each other in 2018. They were cared for in Beaumont Hospital and the sisters are delighted to be able to support this worthy cause.

Susan Ryan (née Gallagher) said: "I read that a family had donated €100,000 to Beaumont. They used that money to buy a piece of equipment that saved the life of a 16-year-old girl. I thought, ‘that could have been my 16-year-old daughter.’

“I knew that I wanted to do something to help but we are just ordinary people and we don’t have that kind of money.

“I spoke to my sisters. The house was sitting empty and we decided that we could raffle it and donate some of the money to Beaumont in honour of our parents.

“It means so much to us that our family home where we grew up could be used to save someone’s life.”

The raffle takes place this evening (Friday) at 11pm. Tickets cost STG£10. Entry details and further information on this unique prize can be found at https://raffall.com/193700/enter-raffle-to-win-donegal-coastal-property-50k-hosted-by-susan-ryan

Further updates can also be found on the Facebook page Prize Home Donegal