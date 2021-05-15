Leitrim deaths, Saturday, May 15, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Clancy (née Gillick), Cattan, Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Kathleen Clancy nee Gillick, Cattan, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Friday 14th May 2021 peacefully following a brief illness. Predeceased by her son; Cahal, her first husband; Patsy Kennedy and her brother; Johnny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Cahal, her son; Dennis and daughter-in-law Margo, daughters; Colleen, Emma, Jeni, Caroline and Aisling, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; PJ and Connie, extended family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Kathleen's remains will leave her residence on Sunday afternoon (16th May 2021) at 2.30pm for funeral Mass at 3.00pm in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in line with HSE Guidelines Kathleen's home, funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery.

Mai ARNEY (née Kelly), Upper Deerpark, Boyle, Roscommon / Geevagh, Sligo



The death has occurred of Mai Arney (née Kelly), Upper Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Croydon U.K. and Geevagh, Co. Sligo, May 14th 2021,Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony and sister Tessie (Emmett). Mai will be sadly missed by her brothers Pat and Joe, sisters Nuala, Helen and Lily, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Funeral Home confined to family and close friends only. Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, arriving for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 1 o’clock (limited to 50 in church). Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery.

In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, you are requested to follow rules regarding church numbers and also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on route to Church, in vicinity of Church and cemetery.

Mary Brennan, Drumcashel, Glenade, Leitrim

Peacefully at The Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon. Molly will be sadly missed by her sisters Delia, Margaret, Anne, Sarah, brothers Michael, Joe, Willie and Patrick, and all her extended family and friends, pre-deceased by Paddy and Jim.

Remains reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Kinlough, with removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Glenade, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund and or the Rock Nursing Unit Ballyshannon.

John Gilleran, Clondalkin, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Gilleran Clondalkin, Dublin and late oof Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital on Wednesday, May 12. Beloved husband of the late Imelda and much loved father of Cepta, Padrig, Úna, Seán and Sinéad. Sadly missed by his loving children, sons-in-law David and Stephen, Padrig’s partner Fiona, his adored grandchildren Kate, Patrick, Seán, Fiachra, Rachael, Niamh, Finn, Emma and Ciara, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. To view John’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:30 am please see link: www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461

James Varley, Wembley, London and, Corlough, Cavan

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his father Pat and mother Anne (nee Cassidy, formerly Leitra, Corlough), his brothers Murtagh & Patrick and extended family and friends.

Removal this Saturday May 15th from Smiths Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore leaving at 12.20 pm approx. travelling via Cronera Cross, Cortoon and Leitra to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. James’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Corlough Templeport Parish Facebook page. The family has requested no flowers. Donations in lieu can be made to https://www.debra.org.uk/donate/intro.

Mary Fitzpatrick (née Creamer), Killycrin, Bawnboy, Cavan



The death has occurred of Mary Fitzpatrick (née Creamer), Killycrin, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, May 13th 2021. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Terry. Predeceased by her brothers, John and James and her sister Bridget. Sadly missed by her daughters Kathleen (Loreto sisters) and Mary, sons Peter and Terry, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Sarah, Peter, Helena and Niamh, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence at 1.30pm on Sunday, 16 May, to arrive at St. Mogue’s Church, Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 2pm. To live stream the Mass, please use the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy/. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private in accordance with HSE and government guidelines. Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy to the family may do so on the Condolence page below.

Thomas John Leslie, Cavengarden, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Thomas John Leslie, Cavengarden, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Deeply regretted and sadly Missed by his Wife Edith (nee Johnston), Daughters Helga, Zara, Shelley and Son Clint, Son in-laws & daughter in-law, Grandchildren and all extended Family & Friends.

Reposing at his late residence. House Private to Family Only. Removal going to St. Ann's church, Ballyshannon on Sunday for 2.30pm Funeral Service with burial afterward in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with current government guidelines the funeral will be private to family & close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted to the Church and cemetery.

Margaret Greene (née Owens), Glassdrummond, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Margaret Greene (nee Owens) Glassdrummond, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, Thursday, 13th May, 2021, peacefully, dear wife of Brendan and loving mother of Fr Niall, Filicia (Brendan), Petrina (Gary) and Terry.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley followed by burial in New Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sisters Goretti (Jimmy RIP) and Pauline (John) and brother Gabriel (Martina), grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

May they all Rest in Peace