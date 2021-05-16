Leitrim deaths, Sunday May 16, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Clancy (née Gillick), Cattan, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Clancy nee Gillick, Cattan, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Friday 14th May 2021 peacefully following a brief illness. Predeceased by her son; Cahal, her first husband; Patsy Kennedy and her brother; Johnny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Cahal, her son; Dennis and daughter-in-law Margo, daughters; Colleen, Emma, Jeni, Caroline and Aisling, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; PJ and Connie, extended family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Kathleen's remains will leave her residence on Sunday afternoon (16th May 2021) at 2.30pm for funeral Mass at 3.00pm in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines.



Given the current exceptional circumstances and in line with HSE Guidelines Kathleen's home, funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery.

Mai ARNEY (née Kelly), Upper Deerpark, Boyle, Roscommon / Geevagh, Sligo

The death has occurred of Mai Arney (née Kelly), Upper Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Croydon U.K. and Geevagh, Co. Sligo, May 14th 2021,Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony and sister Tessie (Emmett). Mai will be sadly missed by her brothers Pat and Joe, sisters Nuala, Helen and Lily, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many friends.



Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Funeral Home confined to family and close friends only. Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, arriving for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 1 o’clock (limited to 50 in church). Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery.

In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, you are requested to follow rules regarding church numbers and also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on route to Church, in vicinity of Church and cemetery.

Mary Fitzpatrick (née Creamer), Killycrin, Bawnboy, Cavan

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzpatrick (née Creamer), Killycrin, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, May 13th 2021. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Terry. Predeceased by her brothers, John and James and her sister Bridget. Sadly missed by her daughters Kathleen (Loreto sisters) and Mary, sons Peter and Terry, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Sarah, Peter, Helena and Niamh, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence at 1.30pm on Sunday, 16 May, to arrive at St. Mogue’s Church, Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 2pm. To live stream the Mass, please use the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy/. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private in accordance with HSE and government guidelines. Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy to the family may do so on the Condolence page below.

Thomas John Leslie, Cavengarden, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Thomas John Leslie, Cavengarden, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Deeply regretted and sadly Missed by his Wife Edith (nee Johnston), Daughters Helga, Zara, Shelley and Son Clint, Son in-laws & daughter in-law, Grandchildren and all extended Family & Friends.

Reposing at his late residence. House Private to Family Only. Removal going to St. Ann's church, Ballyshannon on Sunday for 2.30pm Funeral Service with burial afterward in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with current government guidelines the funeral will be private to family & close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted to the Church and cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace