No Leitrim Covid figures published as disruption continues from HSE ransomware attack

No case numbers or figures for Covid-related fatalities or new cases will be published this weekend due to the disruption of yesterday's major ransomware attack, the Department of Health has said.

The Department said due to disruptions to IT systems, no updates will be made available however backdated figures will later be published.

It comes after the HSE has warned rebuilding their IT systems following the ransomware attack will be a "slow and methodical process", the health service has warned.

Thousands of patients face cancelled appointments into next week at least as the HSE continues to battle the cyber attack which toppled its IT systems from early yesterday morning.



The Saolta Group of Hospitals said the ransomware attack on the HSE, continues to have a considerable impact on hospital services.

From Monday, there'll be disruptions at Letterkenny University Hospital, Sligo University Hospital, Mayo University Hospital, Roscommon University Hospital, Portiuncula University Hospital, Merlin Park University Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

