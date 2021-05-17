Warning over algal bloom in Leitrim
Leitrim County Council warning
Leitrim County Council have issued a public warning to advise that harmful blue-green algal bloom(s) have been spotted in water at Keeldra Lake.
The council stated, "Please avoid direct contact with harmful algal bloom as it can make people and animals sick."
For more information please contact environment@leitrimcoco.ie
