Latest Covid figures reveal another large increase in cases

The Department of Health has been notified of 360 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In a post on Twitter, it also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

The number of people who have died with the disease has not been published since the HSE and the Department of Health were subjected to a cyber attack last Friday.

The number of people with coronavirus in ICU is 42, unchanged since yesterday. There are 110 Covid patients in hospital.