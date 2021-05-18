Scattered showers and sunny spells in Leitrim today

Scattered showers and sunny spells are expected in Leitrim this morning, becoming drier in the afternoon with good sunny spells. However showers will extend from the Atlantic once again through the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue near the coast overnight, mostly dry and with good clear spells and just the risk of an isolated shower elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with some mist patches developing in light southerly or variables breezes.