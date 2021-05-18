In excess of 350 new cases of Covid-19 reported

There have been 358 cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health.

There are 102 people with the disease being treated in hospitals, with 39 of these people receiving intensive care.

The Department of Health, which is dealing with the fallout from a cyber attack last week, has said the numbers are subject to future data validation.

Meanwhile Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the Covid-19 vaccine portal for 45 to 49 year olds will open from tomorrow.

Initially vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, will be available for the 45 to 49 age group.

Work is ongoing at the Health Service Executive around use of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

People aged 49 will be able to register from tomorrow morning, with registration available for people aged 48 on Thursday, 47 on Friday, 46 on Saturday and 45 on Sunday.