Breaking: Some phone lines not working at Sligo Hospital

Some of the phone lines at Sligo University Hospital are not working at the moment and this is having an impact on people trying to telephone the hospital.

The hospital is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologises for the inconvenience caused to patients and their families.

Updates will be available on www.saolta.ie and www.hse.ie as well as Twitter @saoltagroup and @HSELive and the Leitrim Observer.

