Father-of-one pleads guilty to causing harm to his parents

A father-of-one has pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to his parents and will not now face trial for their attempted murder, the Central Court heard today.

Conor Dreelan (25), also known as Conor Dignam, of Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin 17, was charged with the attempted murder of his parents David Dignam and Phyllis Dreelan at Snowdrop Walk on June 13, 2020.

At a brief hearing on Wednesday, Mr Dreelan, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white collared shirt, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious harm to Mr Dignam and Ms Dreelan at Snowdrop Walk on the same date. Michael Bowman SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions told the court a nolle prosequi would be entered in relation to the two attempted murder charges and a charge of production of a knife as a weapon.

Mr Justice Michael White set July 26 as the date for a sentence hearing and ordered victim impact statements from Dreelan's parents. The judge also ordered a report from the governor of Wheatfield prison where Dreelan is on remand.