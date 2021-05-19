Tragic news as child is killed in Longford accident

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Ardnacassa, Co. Longford this afternoon, Wednesday, 19th May 2021.

The collision involved a single vehicle and a male child and occurred at approximately 2:00pm. The male child was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Mullingar Hospital. The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other injuries have been reported.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Palace Crescent area of Ardnacassa between 1:30pm – 2:30pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.