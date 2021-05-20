What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Thursday?

A wet and windy day today, Thursday, May 20 with continued outbreaks of heavy rain. There is a risk of some spot flooding, particularly in western parts. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will veer southerly and ease back moderate to fresh in the afternoon, but remaining strong in coastal areas. Rain will clear to showers for a time followed by more rain later. Winds will continue to ease becoming northeasterly by evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT

Staying wet and blustery tonight with showers or longer spells of rain, heaviest and most persistent over the southern half of the country. Winds will veer northwesterly and decrease moderate to fresh and gusty overnight. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.