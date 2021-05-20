Ready, Set, Toddle! in Leitrim for Barnardos 

Barnardos children’s charity launched Barnardos Big Toddle, supported by Pipin Pear with the help of some of Ireland’s littlest community helpers.

Since it began nearly half a million toddlers – which last year included 335 across Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Galway and Mayo - have toddled over 228,740 miles to raise vital funds for vulnerable children their own age. The theme of this year’s Big Toddle is Community Helpers, people who help and support us all in our communities every day. At the very heart of Big Toddle are the children who take part and raise vital funds in communities across Ireland.

You can register today at www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle.

Barnardos currently works with just under 18,000 children and families across Ireland and the funds raised will support Barnardos Early Years services. Whether you’re a crèche, a parent or a childminder you can organise your own Big Toddle anytime in May or June by registering at www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle - your support ensures that some of the youngest and most vulnerable children Barnardos works with are given the best possible start in life.

Barnardos Director of Fundraising, Mary Gamble said: “Barnardos Big Toddle is a highlight for us each year; it’s wonderful to see so many children get involved with helping others. Our theme in 2021 is Community Helpers, a way of honouring the frontline workers that continue to support us throughout the Covid19 pandemic. We are delighted to welcome Pipin Pear on board in 2021 as our Big Toddle sponsor. We are so grateful for their support and look forward to our Big Toddle adventure together! I hope you will join us this year, whether it’s a toddle in a crèche or a day of fun out the back garden, it will make a massive difference in the lives of vulnerable children across Ireland. You can register online at www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle. ”

Irene Queally, Founder of Pipin Pear said: “Pipin Pear Baby Food are delighted to be the new sponsor of the long established and much loved Barnardos Big Toddle. We have seen the impact that this wonderful campaign has had on the lives of vulnerable children over the last 18 years and we are thrilled to be part of this wonderful community of toddlers and wobblers in 2021! We encourage everyone to get involved – from Mums and Dads to crèches and Montessori groups across Ireland - it’s a fantastic opportunity to get children out walking and moving, all while helping others.”

Barnardos Community Hero, Garda Chris O’Callaghan said: “I’m thrilled to support Barnardos Big Toddle and am proud of the hard work of all the little fundraisers across Ireland. We began supporting Barnardos throughout the pandemic to ensure the charity could continue to reach those that needed support. Barnardos provides a huge number of services in communities across Ireland, but these can only continue with help from the public. I’d implore anyone with toddlers or wobblers at home to sign up for Barnardos Big Toddle supported by Pipin Pear today.”

This year, Barnardos is proud to celebrate 18 years of Toddling which has seen children from crèches, Montessoris, childcare groups, junior schools and families right across the country toddle over 228,740 miles and raise an incredible €3.9million since the campaign began. For more information or to register for the Big Toddle for Barnardos, supported by Pipin Pear go to www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle.

