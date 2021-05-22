Gender quotas and rural pubs

Gender quotas

Dear Editor,

At the next General election, 40% of the parties candidates must come from women or funding for parties will be cut. Quotas first brought in in 2012 at 30% have seen a modest increase in 11 new female TDs elected last year up to 36 in total.

Twenty four female Senators were elected and Micheal Martin appointed 9 women in his pick of 11 appointments to the Seanad. So the Dail has 23% and the Senate 40% female representation.

This compares with 221 women MPs in the UK (31%), 24 Senators in the US, but in the recent Scottish election 58 MPs(45%) were elected. I believe that the success of Nicola Sturgeon of the SNP had a lot to do with this.

There are 226 female councillors out of 950 in Ireland (24%), with just three in Leitrim, four in Roscommon, two in Longford and none in Offaly.

Many would feel that merit and not “token” quota candidates are the way forward.

Both FF and FG cynically placed last-minute candidates on in the last election to secure their public funding, putting them on as sweeper candidates or in areas where they had no chance.

Politics is a very cruel blood sport enjoyed by males who would trample over anyone for their goals. Look at how Theresa May and Arlene Foster were back-stabbed by their all male cabinets.

See how Kate O'Connell of FG and Derry SF MLAs Kate McMullan and Martina Anderson were unceremoniously dumped by their parties.

In the last two Presidential elections the two female candidates just got 10% of the vote despite their high public profiles.

At local level women such as Rachel Doherty, Sinead Guckian, Sinead Maguire and Maura Hopkins would have made excellent TDs but family and lifestyle became issues.

Sinn Fein have two excellent female TDs in their mid 20s who are well briefed on their chosen topics - Claire Kerrane and Mairead Farrell.

Many women are put off by the adversarial Punch and Judy antics in the bear pit of the Dail and the boorish behaviour of Boris Johnson.

The misogyny and hatred towards female politicians and journalists hasn't helped.

In the future and with women armed with 3rd level degrees and brilliant community leaders you will see equality levelling up with maybe Mary Lou and Michelle O'Neill as our next PMs on both sides of the island in the next four years.Yours etc,

Tom Glancy

Carrick-on-Shannon



Drumshanbo pub in 1920s

Dear Editor,

I'm trying to find information on my family from the 1920s. I am looking for information on a pub in Drumshanbo that may have had kennels, but also hid guns in the floor boards. The pub was ran by my great uncles, O'Brien. I have been told this is where my grandad met my granny, but I'm not sure.

I don't know if anyone has information they could send me or point me in the right direction.

I have some information that my granny and her siblings all where born in Lisgavneen, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. Some left for the States but some stayed in Ireland have three brothers that stay in Leitrim.

Any help to get some information would be great.

Kind regards,

Karen Mooney

205 The Spinnaker

Arran Quay, Smithfield

Dublin 7

kemmooney70@gmail.com



Rural pubs

Madam Editor,

I believe Cllr Des Guckian’s motion to further support rural pubs and restaurants is a timely one. It recognises the central role they should play during the extended recovery from this pandemic and on into the future.

In addition, he is right to characterise them as the “unofficial social centres” of rural areas. This emphasises their social aspect over their retail aspect, and also acknowledges that the publican, in particular, does somewhat more than simply sell alcohol and soft drinks.

He or she has a unique skill set, as the manager of these “social centres”. They are often, by turns, conversationalist, confidant, counsellor, diplomat, information source, and, failing all of that, the (gentle) escorter outside of trouble-makers. The financial return for this multi-tasking is limited enough.

The county council deserve some credit for implementing the raft of support schemes for local businesses. Though as Cllr Guckian points out, “we have got to think of a long recovery and that could be two years at least.”

One can only hope that as many publicans and restaurateurs as possible return to their time-honoured roles at the heart of rural communities.

Yours sincerely,

John Haslette

Carrigeencor

Dromahair