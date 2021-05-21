Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, May 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anne Marie (Anna May) McNulty (née McCormack), Leitrim / Fuerty, Roscommon



Anne Marie “Anna May” (McCormack) McNulty, 94, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Francis McNulty of County Leitrim, Ireland, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2021. Anna May was born in Fuerty, County Roscommon, Ireland on August 9, 1926, daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Anne (Kilroe) McCormack.

She is survived by her two daughters, Eileen Downey (late Thomas) and Anne Marie Canning (Brendan); her three sons Patrick (Julie), Francis (Susan), and Michael (Amy); 18 grandchildren, John, James, Katie, Cara, Patrick and Mary McNulty; Michael (Shannon), Thomas, Mairead, and Roisin Downey; Francis and Morgan McNulty; Michael, Anna and Meghan McNulty, and Sean, Brendan and Molly Anne Canning; two precious great grandchildren, Hayley and Michael Downey; sisters-in-law Kathleen Williams, Teresa Kelly, Marguerite Jackson, Vera McCormack, Mary McCormack and Eileen McCormack; and many beloved godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; especially her dear friend, Freda McDermott. She is predeceased by infant son, Francis Gerard; sister, Kathleen Feerick; brothers, Joseph, Thomas, James and John W. McCormack; sisters-in-law, Jennie Flynn and Dorothy McCormack; brothers-in-law, John Feerick and Michael McNulty; son-in-law, Thomas Downey; and many beloved relatives and friends that she missed dearly.

Anna May’s family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2 pm until 5 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday directly at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. You can view her Mass via livestream by going to her webpage at www.wallingfordfh.com at 11 am on Monday. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Anna May’s name to the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 295 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514.

Des Shanley, Corrick, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim

Desmond (Des) Shanley, Corrick, Aughamore, Annaduff, Co.Leitrim. 17th May 2021 (suddenly) at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Sonny and Pattie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Des’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Des’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link here Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines Des’s home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends only, limited to 50 persons in the church while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds. House private please.



Mattie Conry, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and very fondly remembered by his beloved wife Una, family Damien, Matthew, Anne Marie, Kevin, Aidan, Tony and Carmel, daughters-in-law Sarah, Yvonne, Sharon and Aisling, son-in-law Daire, grandchildren Oran, Tommy, Ethel, Senan, Alice, Chloe, Ava and Cara, Aunts Rita and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends, Rest in peace.Mattie’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday morning (May 21st) at 11.30am to St. Catherine’s Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. To view the Mass go to https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice online by clicking on www.hospice.ie/donations Covid 19: In order to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Mattie and his family, the Mass and burial will be restricted to family and friends – maximum 50 people. The Conry family thank you for your understanding, prayers and sympathy at this sad time.



Sr. Anna Mulligan, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

The death has occurred of Sr. Anna Mulligan, Loreto Convent, Altrincham, Manchester and formerly Aughaga, Moyne, Co. Longford. Sr. Anna died peacefully on the 11th May 2021. Predeceased by her parents John and Maria, her sister Mary Cullen (Cavan), Peggy Fletcher (Halifax), Brigid Corcoran (Carrigallen), and Helen Harte (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Michael (Moyne), Sean (Dublin) and Denis (San Francisco), her sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews and the Loreto community in Manchester. Sr. Anna's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in England.

May they all Rest in Peace