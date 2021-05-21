Threats against MEP Luke Ming Flanagan and his daughter resolved

Gardaí were asked to investigate menacing threats to MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan on TikTok Gardaí against he MEP and his six-year-old daughter this week.

The Independent MEP revealed he received a barrage of abusive messages on his TikTok account on Wednesday night (May 19). Among the menacing posts received was a chilling threat to his youngest child.

As a result, gardaí in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, where Mr Flanagan lives with his wife and three daughters, advised the veteran politician to install security measures at his home.

This morning, Friday, May 21 the situration has been resolved.

MEP Flanagan released "The situation has been resolved. The person who did this has came forward and admitted to posting the comments. They are young and confused. I've been there myself. I hold no grudge and I have requested that no further action to be taken. Just delighted to get a resolution."

Mr Flanagan posted screenshots of the messages and had hoped gardaí would be able to track down the IP address of the sender.

