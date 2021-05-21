Progress made on HSE cyber attack but disruptions continue in Leitrim

The HSE and the wider health system has been targeted by a criminal ransomware attack. IT systems across health service have been temporarily shut down for security reasons, and the HSE is working with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with national and international experts including McAfee, to rectify this issue.

The HSE says their priority is keeping patients safe and maintaining essential care and support services. The shutdown of systems is having an impact on some health services as follows;

If your child has an audiology appointment or you have an adult appointment please phone Donegal on 074 91 89562 or Sligo on 071 91 62647 to check if your appointment is proceeding. Hearing aid repairs and Earmould appointments are available. Please ring your local clinic numbers listed above.

Vaccinations are proceeding as normal across Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo. People are reminded to attend for their vaccination appointments. You can register for a COVID-19 vaccine online via HSE website or by phone, which is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday on LoCall: 1850 24 1850 or 01 240 87870

Testing continues throughout Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

If you have symptoms of Covid 19 please phone your GP/GP Out of Hours service who may advise you to go to the nearest Testing Centre. Those who have a GP referral or have been contacted by Contact Tracing and advised to go to a Covid 19 Test Centre can attend without an appointment. You can also attend the Testing Centre as a Walk In without an appointment if you live in the same area as the Walk In Test Centre and have not tested positive in the last 6 months. Please be advised that you may have to wait if the Testing Centre is busy on arrival. Please check opening and closing times of your nearest Testing Centre on www.hse.ie



Test centres are operating in the following venues across CHO 1 area at these times;

-Cavan at Castlesaunderson, Belturbet, Co. Cavan from 10am to 6pm daily.

-Cleary Centre, Donegal Town is open Friday 21st May 10am to 5pm, closed on Saturday and Sunday, open on Monday from 10.30am to 5pm.

-Leitrim at the North West Business and Tech Park Carrick on Shannon is open Friday 21st May 2pm to 4:30pm , closed Saturday and Sunday, open on Monday from 2pm to 4.30pm.

-Sligo at Finisklin centre is open Friday 21st May 10am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and on Monday from 10am to 5pm.

ALL HSE services are currently without email.

