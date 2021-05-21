Water outage continues in Carrick-on-Shannon

There is currently a water outage in Carrick-on-Shannon that is causing disruption for householders and business people.

Irish Water has been contacted and said repairs are taking place to a burst water main which is causing supply disruptions to Carrick-on-Shannon and surrounding areas.

The Attirory area of the town is currently without water and has been since about 4pm.

Irish Water says works have an estimated completion time of 10pm this evening.