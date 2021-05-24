Showers on the way today for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Some showers to start this morning with some sunny spells developing. Through the morning, further showers will develop with some longer spells of thundery rain in the afternoon, but showers will ease during the evening. Breezy in moderate to fresh northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

TONIGHT

Becoming dry with clear spells in many areas early in the night as well scattered showers become mostly confined to the north of the province. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderating northwesterly winds.