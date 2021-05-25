Some slightly better weather on the way for Leitrim and surrounding areas today

Good sunny spells with well scattered showers today, Tuesday, May 25. Becoming mostly dry through the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry for most with just a few odd showers, but rain will linger in parts of the southwest through the night. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees under long clear spells, but holding slightly warmer in the southwest under cloudier conditions. Mist and fog patches will form too in mainly light northwesterly or variable breezes.