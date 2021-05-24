Another week of disruptions at Sligo University Hospital

The service disruptions at Sligo University Hospital as a result of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems are expected to continue this week again.

CANCELLATIONS

· All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

· Endoscopy services are cancelled.

· All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled.

A number of procedures may go ahead and these patients will be contacted directly.

Patients are asked not to come to the hospital unless contacted directly.

OUTPATIENT CLINICS

Most outpatient clinics are cancelled.

A small number of appointments may go ahead and these patients will be contacted directly.

Maternity antenatal clinics are going ahead.

MATERNITY SERVICES

All maternity services including antenatal scanning and colposcopy are going ahead.

DIALYSIS

Patients should attend their dialysis appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

CHEMOTHERAPY

Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

The Emergency Department is still open for all emergencies. Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised.

Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or hospital number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information which will make it easier to find existing medical records. Patients should also bring a current list of medications or prescriptions.

Patients are asked to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Ongoing updates on service disruptions will be provided on hse.ie and on saolta.ie.

