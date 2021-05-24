What a prize: Win a West Sligo Apartment

You could win a fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in scenic West Sligo on the Wild Atlantic Way for just £15 (less than €20).

This is a great chance to own an apartment MORTGAGE FREE for a starter home, rental property, holiday home, Airbnb. This is a first floor apartment, situated on the main street in Dromore West, Co. Sligo and comes fully furnished with everything you need to move in straight away. To buy tickets to enter the draw please go to our Instagram or Facebook pages @winwestsligoapartment and follow the links provided. Nearly €2 from every ticket bought will be donated to North West Hospice and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. If the draw sells out this will mean a donation of €20,000 for each of the charities we are supporting.

The Apartment

The apartment has two bedrooms with built in wardrobes, an open planning living room and kitchen and one bathroom. The entrance hall is shared with one other apartment and includes a single flight of stairs. The apartment is equipped with high speed broadband and the second bedroom would be a perfect home office for a couple or single person looking to relocate to Sligo. The apartment is close to all local amenities, shops, butchers, takeaways, pubs, hairdressers, beauticians, barbers, pharmacy, walks, beaches.

2 bedrooms

Open plan living room & kitchen

Bathroom with bath & electric shower

Gas central heating

Dromore West

Dromore West is a small village in scenic west Sligo just off the Wild Atlantic Way located 35km from Sligo Town and 25k from Ballina, Co. Mayo. Its location is ideal for couples that commute to both of these towns for work. Dromore West is centrally located in west Sligo to provide easy access to all the amenities and tourist attractions Sligo has to offer. Dromore West is close to some of the main surfing locations in the northwest of Ireland, Easkey, Strandhill, Mullaghmore and Enniscrone. See below some of the local attractions:

Enniscrone (15mins) Dunmoran Strand Beach (10mins) Strandhill (30mins) Knocknarea (30mins) Rosses Point (35mins)

The draw will take place through the Raffall website (www.raffall.com) on Saturday December 18 at 9pm, or beforehand if tickets sell out. You could be the lucky winner of this MORTGAGE FREE apartment for just £15 (less than €20), get your tickets to be in with a chance!