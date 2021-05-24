Two Leitrim projects on RTE's Big DIY Challenge

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Two Leitrim projects on RTE's Big DIY Challenge

Jonathan McGovern is one of the Leitrim DIYers looking for your vote

Two Leitrim projects are looking for your support in Week 3 of  RTE's The Big DIY Challenge: Viewer's Choice Awards.
 
Hosted by comedian PJ Gallagher, The Big DIY Challenge follows amateur DIY-ers from around the country competing to win a whopping €10,000 with their homemade projects.

Caitríona Bergin takes on the conversions of a container in Rossinver. Moving here from Dublin she gets to gripbs with power tools to transform a bare container is a luxuryliving space.

Jonathan McGovern in Drumkeerin has been hounded by his daughter Molly to build a tree house. When he finally picks up tools he embarks on upcycled tree house to beat all others!

Providing tips and advice for the viewers (and a critical eye on the projects) are two judges: Jennifer Byrne, a TU Dublin Lecturer in Construction, and Jimmy Englezos, Ronseal's decking dynamo. But they're not the only ones who have a say.

To take part in the viewer's choice award, simply click on the form below and cast your vote. 

Click here.