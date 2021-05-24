Two Leitrim projects on RTE's Big DIY Challenge

Two Leitrim projects are looking for your support in Week 3 of RTE's The Big DIY Challenge: Viewer's Choice Awards.



Hosted by comedian PJ Gallagher, The Big DIY Challenge follows amateur DIY-ers from around the country competing to win a whopping €10,000 with their homemade projects.

Caitríona Bergin takes on the conversions of a container in Rossinver. Moving here from Dublin she gets to gripbs with power tools to transform a bare container is a luxuryliving space.

Jonathan McGovern in Drumkeerin has been hounded by his daughter Molly to build a tree house. When he finally picks up tools he embarks on upcycled tree house to beat all others!

Providing tips and advice for the viewers (and a critical eye on the projects) are two judges: Jennifer Byrne, a TU Dublin Lecturer in Construction, and Jimmy Englezos, Ronseal's decking dynamo. But they're not the only ones who have a say.

To take part in the viewer's choice award, simply click on the form below and cast your vote.

