This evening's new Covid case numbers announced
The Department of Health has been notified of 345 new Coronavirus cases.
There are 127 people in hospital with the virus, 44 of whom are in intensive care.
Amid the disruption caused by the cyber attack on the HSE's system, the number of cases may change due to future data validation.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Health has said that the wearing of masks in crowded places could still be required in autumn and early winter.
