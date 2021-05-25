Stage set for Leitrim's Health is Wealth live stream tomorrow night!

The stage is set for a very special message of hope in the midst of the pandemic with Leitrim's Health Is Wealth going online for 2021 tomorrow night, Wednesday, May 26.

The event features and amazing line up of speakers and performers including Seamus O'Rourke, Michael Harding, Nathan Carter, Terrence Boyle, Charlie McGettigan, Amy Gilgunn and many more.

Of course founders of the acclaimed event, Hubert McHugh and Valerie Cogan, will be also there on the night along with MC, Paul Williams.

Leitrim's Health is Wealth 2021 is being held in Manorhamilton's Merenda factory and the live stream will kick off from 8pm on Wednesday, May 26.

Tune in on the night for some fabulous music and to hear some of the inspirational messages aimed at letting us all know, there is always hope!

Topics which will be discussed include bereavement in the pandemic, the challenge of fundraising, voluntary work and of course, the importance of looking after your mental health.

It's simple to join in the live stream. You can access it via the Leitrim';s Health is Wealth Facebook page or just click on the following link: https://youtu.be/xg3ropnkwO0

A big thank you to everyone involved in the event and we all look forward to you joining in this year's Leitrim's Health is Wealth.