Carrick-on-Shannon residents opposed to N4 bypass routes

Residents in the Attirory area of Carrick-on-Shannon are vehemently opposed to proposed route corridors for the N4 Carrick-on-Shannon bypass which cut a swathe through, or close to, a number of housing estates in the area.

Residents in the highly and densely populated area of the town are adamant that such routes are not warranted and are far too close in proximity to residential areas.

Three housing developments are directly affected, Cnoc na Sí, Ard na Sí and Glas na hAbhann, as well as a number of individual property and land owners.

The proposed route corridors would swing left off the N4 to the south of the town, through Ballynacleigh and Attirory, cross the River Shannon, the train line and the Elphin Road before reconnecting with the N4 near Drumharlow.

These newer routes have caused shock and concern among local residents who feel any such routes would impact greatly on numerous family homes and people's lives.

An action group was formed over the weekend called the Attirory N4 Action Group and they say there is widespread support to fight the proposed routes every step of the way.

“The obvious concerns are noise, air, light pollution, etc, as is standard with any development but the shock of discovering that a road corridor can go through two densely populated housing estates is beyond belief,” a spokesperson for the group told the Leitrim Observer.

A petition (www.change.org/Stop-the-bypass-in-attirory) has been started as a first step to voice the community's opposition and it has been strongly supported in the area.

Concerns and petitions can be forwarded to the consulting engineers, Arup, at carrickdromod@arup.com