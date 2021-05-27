The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Thursday, May 27 will be mainly dry at first, with bright or sunny spells, but cloud will gradually thicken from the west, with outbreaks of rain extending from the Atlantic during the morning and early afternoon, with some heavy bursts in western coastal areas later. Maximum temperatures 13 to 16 degrees, in moderate southeasterly winds.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy at first, with outbreaks of rain, but dry conditions will develop over most of Munster, Connacht and parts of west Leinster by morning. Min. 6 to 9 degrees, in mostly light winds, southerly veering westerly in the western half of the country as the rain clears. Mist and fog patches also.