Keshcarrigan plan to retain Garda barracks

Keshcarrigan Development Association are currently formulating a business plan in the hope of retaining the former Garda station for public use.



A committee member has informed the Leitrim Observer that the community are very interested in retaining the closed garda station to benefit the community.

The historic building had previously been on the public market, but was earmarked along with Dromahair and Drumkeerin garda stations for auction this September.



Committee members are working on the business plan and have made their intentions known to the OPW. They hope to make their plans for the building available soon.

