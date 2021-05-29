Lot of drink involved in ‘nasty’ incident ion Leitrim

A young Co Leitrim man, who paid compensation of €9,000 to another young man after assaulting and causing him harm, has been given the Probation Act at Manorhamilton District Court.

Jason Boylan (30) from Gubnageer, Rossinver, County Leitrim pleaded guilty at an earlier sitting to assaulting Ryan Kerins, causing him harm, at Rossinver on July 14, 2019.

The court heard the victim had spoken of the effects of the incident on him at an earlier sitting. The court heard the case had been adjourned for the payment of €9,000 to cover the costs of his dental expenses after a serious assault. That money was now in court.

Sgt Michael Gallagher told the court there was a lot of debate about a wallet in a pub with phone calls between parties. It resulted in the victim going to meet the defendant at 5 am in the morning in Rossinver.

He was caught, lifted up in the air and thrown and his head hit the ground causing damage to his teeth. The defendant had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Mark Mullaney said the defendant had paid substantial damages for dental treatment. Both young men had previously been friends but that was no longer the case. The victim told the court he was happy with the compensation paid. Judge Kevin Kilrane said it was a “nasty” incident and there was a lot of drink involved.