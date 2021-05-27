Three Leitrim students win national Mental Health Ireland art awards for photography

2020/21 has been a turbulent time for many of our young people. They faced new challenges and continued to grow up in a reality very different to the one they were prepared for at the start of the year.

Mental Health Ireland 2020/21 Art and Photography competition's theme was based on ‘Reflecting on How I’ve Grown’ – in the face of the uncertainties and challenges of the year ahead of students.

The competition was open to young people in secondary schools, Special Education and Youthreachs across Ireland and invited young people to explore and express their creative talents while encouraging students and teachers to open up the mental health dialogue and encourage mental health championing.

Leitrim Youthreach was honoured to be awarded in the top three as its students were placed first, second and third place as national winners in the photography category. This is an integral acknowledgement of all the student's creativity and honest look at their challenges throughout the past year under the creative and expert guidance of their Art teacher David Smith.

They were:

Jake Jameson: First place;

Sean Reilly: Second place;

Wulfric Beatie: Third place.

Sean Reilly, a QQI 4 student from Carrick-on-Shannon took second place

The students were awarded with one for all vouchers as well as their photographs featuring in the 2021 Mental Health Ireland Calendar. A virtual exhibition will be displayed on the Mental Health Ireland website with the entries from each finalist. Also, a live exhibition of the finalist entries will be held when restrictions allow.

Wulfric Beatie, a LCA 1 Student from Drumkeerin won third place

Sligo / Leitrim Garda Youth Achievements awards

Both QQI and LCA groups participated in this award for the Sligo /Leitrim area. Students were highly commended for their community contribution clearing and painting the bike sheds at the old Marion College to deter anti-social behaviour during the evenings and weekends.

This was an exhaustive physical effort by all the students who also replaced and painted new seating areas in the sheds to accommodate other community groups such as the Athletic club and soccer players to use for changing/waiting areas.

First Aid and Manual Handling Certification

In the absence of Youthreach's normal work experience programmes during lockdown, all students participated in several certified training courses to add to their CV's as practical upskilling to support future employment opportunities.

Thank you to FRS training for accommodating them in a Covid compliant set up to ensure successful completion of these invaluable training courses.

LCA Task work

As part of the LCA 2 programme, students carried out their tasks across practical achievement, contemporary issues, social education, and a foreign language which proved very difficult to do during the restrictive climate.

However, that did not prevent the students and teachers making a trojan collaborative effort to stream in subject experts from local businesses and community groups to assist students on their projects and career progression routes. Thank you to the Eslin First responders' group, Leitrim Animal Welfare, Mohill Family Support, Leitrim Adult Guidance, Sligo and Longford College of Further Education, St. Angelas and Cavan Institute to name but a few.

Charity Donations

Students have undertaken several initiatives throughout the year and have selected Northwest Stop as their charity of choice for this year. All donations from their fundraising efforts will be gifted to the charity at the end of this academic year. So far, students held an 'odd sock day', a 'staff silly Christmas Jumper' day, they also raffled off their beautifully crafted gingerbread house made in Culinary Arts class with Avril.

Enrolment details for September 2021

Leitrim Youthreach is a Department of Education and Skills education programme aimed at young people aged 15-21 who leave mainstream school early or who are struggling with social or personal challenges in large group settings. Youthreach classes are grouped into pods of average of 6 students in a creative and holistic environment focussed on a student-centred approach to learning.

Based in the old Marion College in Mohill, they are now enrolling for a limited number of places on the following programmes:

Leaving Cert Applied Year 1 & Year 2

Subjects offered: English, Maths, ICT, Language, Hotel, Catering and Tourism, Graphics & Construction, Engineering, Visual Arts, Hair & Beauty, Social Education, Vocational preparation & Guidance and Office skills with customer care and SPHE.

QQI 3 & 4: These QQI led courses are more flexible vocational, practical based foundation and access programmes to pave pathways into further education progression/ employment opportunities.

Subjects offered: Communications, Maths, Word processing, Work experience, Digital photography, Culinary operations, Woodwork, Hair & Beauty, SPHE.

Bus service and training allowance applies to suitable applicants.

Please contact Cathriona or the centre office on 071-9686018/visit their facebook page with any enquires.