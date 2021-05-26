Latest Covid figures released

The Department of Health has been notified of 448 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of people with the virus in ICU is 41, unchanged since yesterday.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus safety guidelines issued by Fáilte Ireland state that a maximum of six people aged 13 years and over will be allowed per table when restaurants, pubs and cafés open next month.

There will be no limit on how long customers can remain eating and drinking outdoors, nor will there be a limit on duration indoors where tables are at least two metres apart.