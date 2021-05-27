Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, May 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Francis (Sean) McGovern, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Donegal / Raheny, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

Former employee of Siac Construction. Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Elizabeth and his loving sons and daughters Rose, Deirdre, Philomena, Sean and Seamus, in-laws and partners Mick and John, sister Anne (London), grand children Stephanie, Laura, Niamh and eagerly anticipated great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.Removal leaving his home on Friday, 28 May, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin (via Kinlough, Manorhamilton and Ballinamore) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family and close friends but can be viewed live on www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin. Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing if standing along the route.

Mary Gallagher, 169 Drones Road, Tober, Ballymoney, Antrim / Belleek, Fermanagh



Mary (Auntie) Gallagher - Loughgiel May 26th 2021 at Hospital, 169 Drones Road, Tober, Ballymoney, formerley of Newtown Belleek, much loved sister of Tommy, Vera (Neeson), Gerry, and the late Raymond, RIP, Sister In-law of Eileen, Brendan, Deirdre, and Mary, and a very dear auntie. Very deeply regretted by her friends and neighbours at Tober and the wider Loughgiel and Belleek communities.

Requiem will be streamed on Friday at 11.am from Saint Patrick's church Loughgiel on www.mcnmedia.tv followed by removal to St Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek, via Omagh, pausing at the family home in Newtown for a short time. The cortège will leave the family home to arrive at the cemetery at 4.30pm approx. those wishing to offer their condolences can do so below. In accordance with Government guidelines the cemetery is private to family only. Family flowers only, please.

Mary-Joe MORAHAN (née Higgins), Cloongrehan, Cootehall, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary-Joe Morahan, (née Higgins) Cloongrehan, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, May 25th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her sister Ann, son Gerard, daughter-in-law Sinéad, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home. Removal this Thursday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall, for Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon (limited to 50 in church). Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/cootehall/.

In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, you are requested to follow rules regarding church numbers and also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on route to church, in vicinity of church and cemetery. Those wishing to attend, but are now unable to do so, please leave a message of condolence on the link below. The family wish to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.



May they all Rest in Peace