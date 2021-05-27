Lying under oath in court just got very serious

A new Bill will see people found lying in court facing fines of up to €100,000 or up to 10 years imprisonment.

Roscommon Deputy Denis Naughten has welcomed confirmation that the Criminal Justice (Perjury and Related Offences) Bill 2018 is to be enacted.

“Until now perjury has been extremely difficult to prosecute in Ireland but this new law will penalise those who lie under oath for personal gain,” stated Mr Naughten, a member of the Regional Group of TDs which has supported the Bill in the Dáil since its reinstatement last July.

“There is a need to crack down on those who deliberately lie in court and commissions of investigation. Insurance claims place a burden of hundreds of millions of euros annually on charities, sporting bodies, motorists, homeowners, and business owners through excessive insurance cost. However, this Bill is not just about insurance claims it will address those lying about the extent of their injuries, lies under oath by directors of big corporations and swearing facts on affidavits under oath that either include deliberate, or reckless untruths.”

When enacted, the new Bill will provide a clear definition of perjury and enable the offence to be more easily prosecuted and will provide clear direction in respect of the penalties to be applied.

“This Bill sends as a clear message to anyone engaged in legal proceedings that they must tell the truth and any deliberate departure from that may have serious consequences,” added Deputy Naughten.

