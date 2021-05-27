Did you miss out on Leitrim's Health Is Wealth online last night?

Did you miss the opportunity to watch Leitrim's Health Is Wealth - a message of hope, online last night? Don't worry, the event is now available to watch free online at https://youtu.be/xg3ropnkwO0

Host, Paul Williams was joined by such musical luminaries as Charlie McGettigan, Amy Gilgunn, Nathan Carter and Mike Denver and other special guests included event organisers - Hubert McHugh and Valerie Cogan; Seamus O'Rourke and Michael Harding and many more in the event was live streamed on Wednesday, May 26 from Manorhamilton's Merenda factory.

View the inspiration stories from Nora Owen - who talks about bereavement and the personal stories from Coolmine. Here is an uplifting evening and most of all, a message of hope in the midst of the pandemic.