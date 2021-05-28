The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas for May 28

Dull and misty conditions will persist for a time this morning, Friday, May 28. However, drier and brighter conditions will gradually develop across the province with the best of the sunny spells across western counties. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 17 or 18degrees Celsius, mildest in sunshine, in mostly light variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Generally dry but misty in parts tonight with just light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, coolest under any clearer breaks.