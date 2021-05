Increase in special classes for Leitrim schools in 2020/21

Leitrim will have 14 special classes for the next term 2020/21. This is an increase of two new classes on last term.

Carrigallen Vocational School will have two new autism/ autistic spectrum disorder classes

A list of special classes in County Leitrim is set out below:

Annaduff Mxd N S -one class for Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders



Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Carrigallen - two classes for Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders

St. Patrick's NS, Drumshanbo -two classes for Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders



Carrigallen Vocational School - two classes for Moderate General Learning Disability



Carrigallen Vocational School - two classes for Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders



Drumshanbo Vocational School - two classes for Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders



Mohill Community College - one class for Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders



St. Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton - one class for Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders



St. Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton - one class for Moderate General Learning Disability

