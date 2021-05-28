Geopark recognition for two villages

The villages of Blacklion and Swanlinbar are to receive particular recognition in the forthcoming Cavan County Development Plan 2022-2028 for their respective strategic locations within the global Geopark area.

Both villages which are placed within the Geopark area are hoping that their new status may help elevate them as potential hubs for tourism activities and facilities.

Cllr John Paul Feeley said Blacklion is "at the fulcrum for development of the Geopark."





The new status was voted on and passed by Cavan County Council members.

