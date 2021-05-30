Drunken row in Mohill saw Gardai assaulted

A violent disorder in Mohill that saw two Gardai assaulted came before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

Two men and a woman, a daughter of one of the men, pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Main Street which saw two Gardai assaulted on December 21, 2020.

Judge Kevin Kilrane heard the three defendants had been drinking at home and then in a public house and got into a row among themselves that continued out onto the street.

When the Gardai arrived the defendants “completely overreacted” and the incident got “entirely out of control.”

Appearing on a plea of guilty to all charges were Paul Flood, 15 O’Carolan Court, Mohill, charged with violent disorder, obstructing Sgt Ronan Mooney in the execution of his duty, and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in a public place.

Andrew Dodsworth, Flat 4A & Selections, Main St, Mohill, was charged with violent disorder, obstructing Gda Sean McGarry in the execution of his duty, and assaulting Garda McGarry.

Daisy Wilkins, Flat 1 A/D Selections, Main St, Mohill, was charged with violent disorder, obstructing Garda Dominic Prior in the execution of his duty, assault causing harm to Garda Prior, and assaulting Garda McGarry.

Outlining what happened, Sgt Michael Gallagher said that at 10pm on December 21 last Gardai attended the scene of a row that was taking place on Main Street. The three people involved were fighting amongst themselves and all three then turned on the Gardai.

Sgt Mooney, Garda McGarry and Garda Prior tried to intervene and arrest Ms Wilkins who was the main aggressor. She struck Garda McGarry on the head a number of times and struck Garda Prior, dragging him onto the ground and striking him on the head.

Andrew Dodsworth grabbed Garda McGarry by the shoulder and both fell to the ground. Sgt Mooney had to use his baton to subdue Paul Flood, striking him on the leg.

They all settled down when arrested.

Solicitor, Noel Quinn, said all the parties are still on friendly terms. He said they were having a row among themselves when the Gardai came on the scene. He said Ms Wilkins completely overreacted when they were being handcuffed and thought she was going to “rescue” her father and Paul Flood and had to be subdued.

Mr Quinn said the incident got entirely out of control and they had little recollection of it.

The court heard Mr Flood is 41 and on a disability allowance due to severe gastro-intestinal and pancreatic conditions and regularly attends hospital in Dublin.

Judge Kilrane questioned him why he was drinking so heavily if he had such a medical condition.

Mr Flood said he has not drank since the incident and described it as “a wake-up call” for him.

Daisy Wilkins is 19 and was 18 at the time of the incident. She has lived in Mohill for the past two or three years and came to reside there because her father lives in the town. She is currently on a catering course in the Leitrim County Training Centre.

Andrew Dodsworth is 45 and originally from Yorkshire, England. He has lived in Mohill for 14 years and has mental health issues. Mr Quinn said when he takes his medication everything is fine but from time to time he breaks out and drinks and reacts in a negative manner.

Paul Flood has previous convictions for drink driving in 2007 and a public order offence in 2005, and nothing since.

Andrew Dodsworth has previous convictions for public order offences from 2012 and 2004, and drunk driving in 2012.

Daisy Wilkins has no previous convictions.

Judge Kilrane, having heard the evidence, described it as “an amazing set of events” that took place on the Main Street in Mohill.

“All three went drinking and drank themselves into a state of craziness” which resulted in the row amongst themselves.

He described it as “an appalling event to happen” on the Main Street of Mohill or any other town.

Judge Kilrane said when the Gardai arrived and tried to intervene they were “set upon by more or less all three parties.”

He said blows were delivered to the Gardai and that Mr Dosdworth and Ms Wilkins were the parties who delivered the blows.

He said it was “quite a disgusting scene” as the Gardai tried to handcuff them resulting in tussles on the ground, rolling around and resisting arrest.

In relation to Paul Flood, Judge Kilrane warned him he will kill himself if he continues to take alcohol as he is extremely compromised in relation to his health.

He said Mr Flood has no previous convictions of any concern to the court. He said the fight wasn’t premeditated and just erupted on the night and because of that he would not impose a jail sentence.

He was convicted and fined €200 for the obstruction of a garda in the course of his duty and €200 for threatening to use violence. He convicted him and took into consideration the charge of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Judge Kilrane said Andrew Dodsworth should not have been drinking at all as he is on medication. “His behaviour was quite appalling on the night,” he said.

He said the Gardai should be complimented and that they had understated the assaults that they received and did not make as much of it as they could have.

He said the violence was more geared to breaking free rather than assaulting the Gardai.

“The parties were so intoxicated that if they had broken free they probably would have fallen on top of their heads down the street,” said Judge Kilrane.

Mr Dodsworth was convicted and fined €200 for the assault on Garda McGarry, €200 for threatening to use violence, and €200 for obstruction.

He convicted and fined Daisy Wilkins €200 for assault causing harm to Garda Prior, €200 for assaulting Garda McGarry, and he convicted and took into consideration the charges of violent disorder and obstruction.