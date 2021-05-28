Ongoing disruption to services at Sligo University Hospital

Hospital services across the West and North West will face ongoing service disruptions into next week as a result of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. Work is ongoing to get priority systems back including radiology, diagnostic and patient information systems which are essential for the delivery of safe care.

Grainne McCann, General Manager at Sligo University Hospital said, “Steady progress is being made in getting vital clinical systems back up and running. This has to be done in a very safe way and we anticipate it will take a number of weeks.

“For now maternity services, dialysis treatment, chemotherapy treatment and physiotherapy appointments are going ahead.

“Unfortunately we are not in a position to resume outpatient appointments, elective inpatient or day case procedures. A small number of these appointments may go ahead if they are time-dependent or if they don’t require laboratory or radiology services. In these cases we will contact the patients directly to confirm that their appointment will go ahead.

“Where possible we are asking patients to bring their existing patient number or hospital number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information which will make it easier for us to find existing medical records. Patients should also bring a current list of medications or prescriptions.

“We recognise how difficult these disruptions are for patients particularly those who have been waiting a long time for an appointment and we would like to thank patients and their families for their ongoing support at this time.

“We are working hard to find interim solutions and options so that we can reintroduce some services as soon as possible. As services resume, we will contact patients to let them know and we will update hospital service information on hse.ie and saolta.ie.”

Overview of current hospital disruptions:

CANCELLATIONS

· Diagnostics including X-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments are cancelled.

· Elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled.

A number of procedures may go ahead and these patients will be contacted directly. Patients are asked not to come to the hospital unless contacted directly.

OUTPATIENT CLINICS

· Most outpatient clinics are cancelled. A small number of appointments may go ahead and these patients will be contacted directly.

· Maternity antenatal clinics are going ahead.

MATERNITY SERVICES

All maternity services including antenatal scanning and colposcopy are going ahead.

DIALYSIS

Patients should attend their dialysis appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

CHEMOTHERAPY

Patients should attend their chemotherapy treatments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

The Emergency Department is still open for all emergencies. Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised. Patients can expect significant delays in the Emergency Department as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds in place are time-consuming. We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.