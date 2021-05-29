Chinese restaurant owner unaware of people working in her kitchen

The owner of a Chinese restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon had no idea who two of the people were who were working in the restaurant kitchen.

Appearing before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week was Chin Siak Moi (known as Jo Jo) on a plea of guilty to being an employer who did, on October 30, 2019, employ Ng Zi Kang, a foreign national, at Phoenix Court restaurant, Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon not in accordance with an employment permit.

The case was brought by the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment. Inspector Donnelly and Garda Gillen went into the restaurant on the above date for an on the spot investigation.

They found three employees cooking food in the kitchen. Two could not give any reasons why they were there and one of these snuck out the door. The other man cooperated.

The owner was called in and she told the investigators she had no idea that two of the people in her kitchen were working there.

Michael Keane, solicitor, said his client runs a reputable restaurant and has all her VAT and PRSI up to date and in order.

He said the man who fled is an employee of her’s now and all his paperwork is in order. Mr Keane said he just panicked when he saw the Gardai and took off. He said the defendant was unaware he was in the kitchen working at the time. She has now regularised his paperwork.

The other person, Ng Zi Kang, was never an employee but was the boyfriend of her sister-in-law. Mr Keane said she was unaware he was there working and he wasn’t a regular attendee and was just helping out. He was living in an apartment in the town, he had no documentation and has now left the country.

Mr Keane said voluminous correspondence on all the staff has now been submitted by the defendant.

He asked Judge Kilrane not to convict as it wasn’t a willful breach by his client.

Judge Kilrane said that if the costs of €500 was paid to Coughlan White Solicitors, on behalf of the Minister, he would apply the Probation Act 1.1.